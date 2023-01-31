Fort Campbell Weather Decision for Wednesday, February 1st

Fort Campbell, KY — Fort Campbell will be open on Wednesday for mission-critical operations and only mission-essential personnel should report to work – or as directed by your supervisor.

Employees of tenant units and organizations should be confident in their mission status – essential or non-essential — or contact their supervisor for guidance.

Military personnel: follow command guidance, passed through your chain of command.

All MWR activities including CYS and daycare facilities are closed, with the exception Eagles CDC and the Airborne School Age Center – which will open for childcare for mission essential personnel only.

Lozada Gym will remain open — 24/7.

AAFES Exchange will close early at 6:00pm on Tuesday, January 31st and open at 10:00am on Wednesday. The Exchange will also close early, at 6:00pm on Wednesday, February 1st.

The 24/7 AAFES Express will close tonight at 9:00pm. It will re-open tomorrow at 8:00am.

The Commissary will open tomorrow at 10:00am. Because winter weather is impacting some deliveries, commissary management recommends, if possible, postponing big shopping until later in the weekend, when shelves may be more fully stocked.

The SSG Glenn H. English Army Education Center and the Soldier Support Center will be closed.

Check the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Page for information about patient appointments.

If you have questions about other activities, you should reach out to those activities directly, by phone or social media.