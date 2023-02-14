Austin Peay State University hosting an Evening with National Book Award Finalist Bonnie Jo Campbell

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA) will host bestselling author Bonnie Jo Campbell on February 15th from 7:00pm-9:00pm in Art & Design room 120.

As funded by the Roy Acuff Chair of Excellence, the evening will feature Campbell giving a live reading of her creative work followed by a public Question & Answer session. Attendees are welcome to stay after the reading and Q&A to have copies of their books signed by the author. Copies of her book will be available for purchase.

Bonnie Jo Campbell is the author of the novels Once Upon a River, a National Bestseller, and Q Road. Her critically-acclaimed short fiction collections include American Salvage, which was a finalist for both the National Book Award and the National Book Critic’s Circle Award; Women and Other Animals, which won the AWP prize for short fiction; and Mothers, Tell Your Daughters (Autumn 2015).

Her story “The Smallest Man in the World” was awarded a Pushcart Prize and her story “The Inventor, 1972? was awarded the 2009 Eudora Welty Prize from Southern Review. She was a 2011 Guggenheim Fellow.

This casual event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

For questions or more information about the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, visit www.apsu.edu/ceca or email Interim Director Dr. Andrea Spofford at spofforda@apsu.edu.