Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball makes trip to Stetson, Thursday

Austin Peay (15-8 | 10-3 ASUN) at Stetson (11-14 | 5-8 ASUN)

Thursday, February 16th, 2023 | 6:00pm CT

Deland, FL | Edmonds Center | Radio: 91.9 FM WAPX

Clarksville, TN – With the postseason just under three weeks away, Austin Peay State University women’s basketball travels to Florida for back-to-back ASUN Conference games beginning with a Thursday contest against Jacksonville at the Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida. The tip-off happens at 6:00pm CT

Austin Peay (15-8, 10-3 ASUN) enters the antepenultimate week of the ASUN season fourth in the league standings after splitting last week’s games against North Florida and Jacksonville.

Shamarre Hale leads Austin Peay with 11.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game and is shooting a program-record 70.4 percent from the field. The Chicago, Illinois native has shot over 50 percent from the field in 17-straight appearances and at least 66.7 percent from the field in five-straight games.

Stetson (11-15, 5-8 ASUN) is ninth in the ASUN and dropped back-to-back games against league-leading Florida Gulf Coast – who the Govs will face on Saturday – last week.

Thursday’s contest is the second all-time meeting between APSU and Stetson, as the Govs earned a 50-46 win against the Hatters in their third conference game of the season last month.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM – Jahmar Perkins (PxP)

All Austin Peay women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com.

TV: ESPN+ — TBD

All home and ASUN Conference games are live-streamed on ESPN+.

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University travels to the Sunshine State for the first time since it participated in the FIU Holiday Hoops Showdown, in December 2019.

The APSU Govs look to bounce back after dropping a 55-52 decision to Jacksonville, Saturday, and look to avoid their first ASUN losing streak in Thursday’s contest.

Shamarre Hale leads APSU in points per game (11.2), rebounds per game (6.5), double-doubles (three), and field-goal percentage (.704). Her 70.4 field-goal percentage is the highest mark in program history by 4.9 percent.

Austin Peay State University leads the ASUN in field-goal percentage defense (.380), scoring defense (55.7), and three-point percentage defense (26.2). The Govs’ 26.2 three-point field goal percentage is 16th in Division I this season.

The APSU Govs rank second in the ASUN in free throws per game (13.5) and three-point percentage (34.7).

Austin Peay State University has won 24 straight games when it holds opponents to under 50 points. It also has won 24 straight games when scoring at least 70 points.

APSU is 12-1 when leading at the half this season and 28-3 all-time under head coach Brittany Young.

About the Stetson Hatters

2022-23 Record: 11-15 (5-8 ASUN)­­

Quick recap: The Stetson Hatters went 6-7 in nonconference play with notable wins against Albany and Tennessee State. The Hatters opened ASUN action with a 70-47 win against North Florida before then dropping five of their next six games and six of their next seven.

They earned their second two-game winning streak of the season Feb. 2-4, but have fell last week after a losing both games in a home-and-home series against Florida Gulf Coast.

2021-22 Record: 20-12 (11-5 ASUN)

2021-22 Season Result: After securing the ASUN East Division’s No. 3 seed, the Hatters advanced to the semifinals of the 2022 ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship, before its season came to an end following an 82-67 loss to top-seeded and No. 20 Florida Gulf Coast.

Notable Returner: Jamiya Turner returned the Hatters’ lineup in their second ASUN game of the season and currently leads the team with 11.9 points per game and a 40.6 field-goal percentage.

Notable Newcomer: Freshman Jaelyn Talley leads the Hatters’ newcomers with 10.8 points per game and the team with 5.0 rebounds per game. The 6-0 forward scored five points and grabbed four rebounds in her previous game against the Govs

Series History: 1-0 APSU

Last Meeting: Austin Peay held Stetson to 30 percent from the field in a 50-46 win, Jan. 7, to earn its second ASUN win of the season. No Govs reached doble-figures in scoring in the game, which marked the first time APSU has won such a game in the digital record keeping era.

Follow The APSU Govs

