United Way of the Greater Clarksville Receives Audit Report

Clarksville, TN – Board members with the United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region (UWGCR) met Wednesday evening, February 1st, 2023, to examine their annual audit report results with Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Steve Springer, a partner at Stone, Rudolph & Henry, PLC.

“We have a clean opinion of your audit”, said Springer. “In the accounting world, that is the best opinion you can receive,” he added.

The audit period covered June 2021 through June 2022 and included the independent auditor’s report on UWGCR’s financial statements, financial position, activities, functional expenses, statements of cash flows, notes of financial statements, and supplementary information.

While going through the report, Springer, along with UWGCR Chief Executive Officer, Valerie Guzman, and UWGCR Board Chairman, Jeff Harris, answered inquiries from board members.

“As always, we had great cooperation and open assistance from management. We were not restricted from any of the information we requested,” Springer stated.

UWGCR also has two levels of internal processes to oversee their finances within the office and with their Finance Committee, which meets monthly to go over financial reports. Additionally, UWGCR utilizes a Budget and Allocations Committee composed of local volunteers from Montgomery County, Houston County and Stewart County who represent donors to vet partner agencies and recommend funding amounts to each on an annual basis.

Stone, Rudolph & Henry, LLC have been conducting external financial audits for UWGCR for over 5 years.

For more information about United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region, visit www.liveunitedclarksville.org