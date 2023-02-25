Austin Peay State University Baseball falls short at Dallas Baptist, 9-4

Dallas, TX – Right fielder Garrett Martin and designated hitter Lyle Miller-Green each hit solo home runs, but Austin Peay State University’s baseball team dropped the opening game of its series against Dallas Baptist, 9-4, Friday night at Horner Ballpark.

Austin Peay (2-3) trailed 4-1 after the opening frame, but Martin’s third-inning solo home run narrowed the deficit to 4-2. Martin then tripled to start the sixth inning and scored on left fielder Ambren Voitik’s ground out, getting the APSU Govs back within two runs at 5-3. Miller-Green made it a one-run game with a towering solo home run in the sixth.

Dallas Baptist (5-0) withstood the Govs’ sixth-inning outburst and expanded its lead with a four-run eighth inning. Right fielder Jace Grady, second baseman Miguel Santos, and catcher Nate Romback each his two-out singles leading to four runs and setting the final score.

Martin finished the game 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Miller-Green was 1-for-4 with an RBI. The Govs finished the game with five hits.

Austin Peay State University starter Peyton Jula (0-2) allowed five runs on six hits and four walks in the opening three-plus innings. Reliever Kyle Magrans followed with three scoreless innings, and Zach Wyatt added a scoreless seventh.

DBU center fielder Nathan Humphreys went 3-for-3 with three doubles and two RBI. Right fielder Jace Grady was 2-for-4 with three RBI.

Patriots starter Braxton Bragg (2-0) notched the win with six innings of work, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out seven. Relievers Brady Rose and Kyle Amendt struck out the game’s final nine hitters, Amendt picking up his first save with two innings of work.

How It Happened

Austin Peay State University took advantage of its first opportunity to bat first this season, scoring a run in the first inning. With two out, Voitik beat out a ground ball to extend the inning. Miller-Green followed with a fly ball to deep right field that the DBU fielder misplayed, allowing Voitik to score from first base.

Dallas Baptist opened its half of the first with a walk and two singles. But it did its damage with two outs, with third baseman Kodie Kolden earning a bases-loaded walk. Humphreys followed with his first double, driving in two runs for a 4-1 lead.

Martin gave the Governors their first RBI with his two-out solo home run into the Patriots’ bullpen in the third.



One inning later, Humphreys opened the fourth with his second double.



After a walk and a single, designated hitter Ethan Mann drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, pushing the lead back to 5-2 and set up the late-inning push by both teams.

Number of Note

Three. Martin hit a home run for the third consecutive game and has four home runs in those three games.

Governor of the Game

Garrett Martin extended his hit streak to four games and with his fourth home run and first triple of the season He has nine hits and is batting .500 (9-for-18) during the streak.

Other Notables

Miller-Green and Voitik each extended their hit streaks to five games. That pair and Gore also have reached safely in all five games.

Martin’s triple was the second of the season by a Governors’ hitter, joining Miller-Green who tripled in the season opener.

The APSU Govs posted their third-straight multi-home run game. They have nine home runs in their last three games.

Austin Peay State University has 10 home runs in its first five games and the season’s first seven days. It took until March 20 and Game 16 for the APSU Govs to hit 10 home runs last season.

Magrans made his fourth appearance without allowing a run, extending his scoreless inning streak to 6.1 innings to being his Austin Peay State University career.

Wyatt did not allow a run in his third consecutive appearance to being 2023 and now has 3.1 innings without allowing a run.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team and Dallas Baptist continue their three-game series with a Saturday contest at Horner Ballpark. The first pitch is at 2:00pm/