Dalton Lawrence is Wanted by the Clarksville Police Department

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 27-year-old Dalton Lawrence (white male).

On February 23rd, 2023 at approximately 2:44pm, Mr. Lawrence assaulted a 33-year-old male at the victims’ residence and then fled the scene. This was not a random act as both individuals are acquainted with one another.

Mr. Lawrence is 6’ 0” tall, weighs approximately 195 pounds, and has brown hair, and green eyes and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Neal at 931.648.0656, ext. 5538.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.