APSU Baseball loses at #7 Vanderbilt, 11-7

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team had nationally-ranked Vanderbilt on the ropes but could not deliver the knockout blow and dropped an 11-7 decision Tuesday at Hawkins Field.

Austin Peay (2-6) used right fielder Garrett Martin’s second-inning grand slam to open a 5-1 lead. Designated hitter Lyle Miller-Green would help maintain that four-run lead with a leadoff home run in the sixth inning and a RBI single in the seventh that staked the Govs to a 7-3 lead.

Vanderbilt (6-3) turned the tide in its half of the seventh inning, ultimately scoring eight runs after sending 12 men to the plate. The Commodores loaded the bases with one out and catcher Jack Bulger started the rally with a single to left field to drive in a run.

Austin Peay State University went to the bullpen to attempt and stem the run but Vanderbilt kept going. The next three batters all reached base with batted balls that did not leave the infield.

Third baseman RJ Austin chopped a ball down the first base line and the APSU Govs throw home got to the backstop, allowing two runs to score and tying the game. Second baseman Jonathan Vastine reached on the final infield single of the sequence allowing the go-ahead run to score.

Martin, center fielder Clayton Gray, and Miller-Green – the two through four hitters in the lineup – combined for all eight of Austin Peay State University’s hits. Martin was 2-for-4 with four RBI and three runs scored. Gray went 3-for-5 against Vanderbilt. Miller-Green had three RBI in his 3-for-4 performance.

Vastine led Vanderbilt with his 2-for-4 outing that included two RBI. Pinch hitter was 1-for-2 with a two-run double in the seventh inning.

Austin Peay State University reliever Jackie Robinson (0-1) was unable to record an out from the three batters he faced and was tagged for three unearned runs in the loss.

Vanderbilt reliever Greysen Carter (1-0) picked up the win after holding the APSU Govs to one run on two hits while working the sixth inning.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team closes its seven-game road trip with a three-game series at nationally-ranked Oklahoma State, Friday-Sunday, in Stillwater, Oklahoma.