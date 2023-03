12 Tennessee Vols Basketball rolls over Arkansas at Thompson-Boling Arena, 75-57

Knoxville, TN – A trio of Tennessee Vols basketball seniors scored in double figures Tuesday as the Vols routed Arkansas behind a strong shooting performance, 75-57, on Senior Night at Thompson-Boling Arena.



In what was its second consecutive wire-to-wire victory, Tennessee’s offense shot 50 percent from the field in the 18-point win, with senior



Tennessee showed commendable poise after starting point guard and Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist Zakai Zeigler went down with a left knee injury three minutes into the game. The sophomore did not return, and the team did not have an exact diagnosis on his injury at night’s end.







Tennessee scored the game’s first seven points off a trio of field goals by Zeigler, Nkamhoua, and Vescovi and a made free throw by Mashack. Nkamhoua reached double-figure scoring quickly, doing so on a tomahawk dunk at the 6:27 mark of the first half.



In the second half, Tennessee made six consecutive field goals to extend its lead from 51-39 to 68-46 over that stretch. The UT Vols took their first lead of at least 20 points at 66-46 and saw their lead grow to as many as 24 points at 72-48.



UT Vols Cap Another Successful Home Campaign

With Tuesday’s win, Tennessee finished the 2022-23 slate with a 14-2 (.875) record inside Thompson-Boling Arena—the third straight season that the Vols have won at least 80 percent of their home games.