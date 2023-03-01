12 Tennessee Vols Basketball rolls over Arkansas at Thompson-Boling Arena, 75-57

In the second half, Tennessee made six consecutive field goals to extend its lead from 51-39 to 68-46 over that stretch. The UT Vols took their first lead of at least 20 points at 66-46 and saw their lead grow to as many as 24 points at 72-48.James scored each of his 11 points after halftime, shooting 3-for-5 in the second half. Collectively, the Vols shot 58 percent from the field in the final 20 minutes.

With Tuesday’s win, Tennessee finished the 2022-23 slate with a 14-2 (.875) record inside Thompson-Boling Arena—the third straight season that the Vols have won at least 80 percent of their home games.



Tennessee is 108-22 (.831) inside Thompson-Boling Arena during the Rick Barnes era.

Hot Start On The Defensive End

Tennessee recorded nine steals in first half alone on Tuesday—more than its full game total from 15 games this season. The Vols finished with 11 steals for the game, led by Jahmai Mashack’s four takeaways.

Mashack Steps Up

Due to Zakai Zeigler’s absence, Jahmai Mashack saw extended action at point guard—dishing out a career-high five assists along with six points and four steals on the defensive end.



Mashack played 24 minutes, continuing to build on his recent upswing in minutes—the sophomore is averaging 27.5 mpg over Tennessee’s last six games compared to 10.2 mpg in the first 11 SEC games.

Tennessee Classic Uniforms Make Return

For the third time this season, the UT Vols sported their Tennessee Classic uniforms and improved to 3-0 while doing so.



The Big Orange also wore the Tennessee Classic uniforms for the win over No. 10 Texas on Jan. 28 and the win over No. 1 Alabama on February 15th.

Next Up UT Men’s Basketball

The Tennessee Vols basketball team finishes its regular season Saturday on the road, taking on Auburn for the second time this season. The tip-off is set for 1:00pm CT on ESPN.