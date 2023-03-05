77.3 F
CEMC releases new update on Power Outage

There are 863 customers in Montgomery County without power.

News Staff
A tree trimmer from Looks Great Tree Service working with crews to remove wire off of a tree in Ashland City. (CEMC)
Cumberland Electric Membership CorporationMontgomery County, TN – Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) reports that as of 5:30pm, total outages are just under 5,000. Crews have now restored power to nearly 92% of all affected members since the peak of our outages (61,000).

The outage breakdown by county is as follows: Montgomery County 863, Cheatham County 732, Robertson County 1.607, Stewart County 126, and Sumner County 618.


CEMC wants to give a huge shoutout to their tree trimmers (all 130 of them) for going ABOVE and BEYOND (literally) to help CEMC restore power.

Report a downed power line or electrical hazard by calling 800.987.CEMC (2362).

About Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation

The Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) is a nonprofit electric cooperative regulated by TVA and governed by a member-elected board of directors. We are committed to meeting the needs of our membership by delivering safe, affordable, and reliable services the cooperative way.

For your convenience, CEMC has one telephone number to serve all your needs, including power outages and service requests, 800.987.CEMC (2362).

For more information visit their website at www.cemc.org

