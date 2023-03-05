CEMC releases new update on Power Outage

Montgomery County, TN – Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) reports that as of 5:30pm, total outages are just under 5,000. Crews have now restored power to nearly 92% of all affected members since the peak of our outages (61,000).

The outage breakdown by county is as follows: Montgomery County 863, Cheatham County 732, Robertson County 1.607, Stewart County 126, and Sumner County 618.

CEMC wants to give a huge shoutout to their tree trimmers (all 130 of them) for going ABOVE and BEYOND (literally) to help CEMC restore power.

Report a downed power line or electrical hazard by calling 800.987.CEMC (2362).

About Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation

The Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) is a nonprofit electric cooperative regulated by TVA and governed by a member-elected board of directors. We are committed to meeting the needs of our membership by delivering safe, affordable, and reliable services the cooperative way.

