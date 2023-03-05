APSU Baseball lose at #12 Oklahoma State, 12-4

Stillwater, OK – Shortstop Jaden Brown hit a two-run home run as Austin Peay State University (APSU) struck for four runs in the first inning but No. 12 Oklahoma State scored in each of its first seven innings, with the Govs falling 12-4 in Sunday’s series finale at O’Brate Stadium.

Austin Peay (2-9) got out to a quick start with third baseman Ambren Voitik rifling the first pitch he saw into right field for a leadoff single. After center fielder Clayton Gray singled, designated hitter Lyle Miller-Green hit a single to left field, driving in Voitik.

Second baseman Jon Jon Gazdar followed with another run-scoring single, bringing Brown to the plate. The Govs shortstop finished the scoring with his two-run home run to right-center field, giving the Govs a four-run lead.

Oklahoma State (8-3) responded in its half of the first inning courtesy first baseman David Mendham’s two-run home run. It was one of six home runs hit by the Cowboys in the contest as they scored in each of the first seven innings. Shortstop Marcus Brown’s two-run shot in the third gave Oklahoma State a 5-4 lead they would not relinquish.

Austin Peay State University starting pitcher Jacob Kush (0-1) went three innings and allowed five runs on four hits and five walks while striking out seven batters. The APSU Govs used seven pitchers in the contest the group combined to strike out 14 batters.

OSU reliever Bayden Root (2-1) entered the game in the fourth inning and held the APSU Govs to three hits over 5.2 scoreless innings to pick up the win. Starter Brennan Phillips allowed four runs on seven hits in 3.1 innings.

Voitik, Gray, and Gazdar each had two hits for APSU, which finished with 10 hits on the day. Miller-Green, Gazdar, and Brown combined for the team’s four RBI.

OSU right fielder Carson Benge went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI to lead the Cowboys. Center fielder Nolan McLean was 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI. In addition, Brown and Mendham had a home run each.

Number of Note

14 – Austin Peay State University struck out double-digit batters for the fifth time this season and moved past 100 strikeouts in their 11th game of 2023. The Govs pitching staff has struck out at least seven batters in every game this season. APSU is averaging 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings this season.

APSU Governor of the Game

Jon Jon Gazdar had an RBI single in the first inning and scored then added a single in the third inning to go 2-for-4 on the day.

Other Notables

Austin Peay State University recorded two pickoffs in the game, its first pickoffs this season. Catcher Trevor Conley nabbed the first base runner as part of a strikeout double play in the second inning. Pitcher Paul Rector got the second pickoff two innings later as he caught a man off a second base.

Jaden Brown extended his reached safely streak to nine games thanks to his third home run this season.

Both Lyle Miller-Green and Trevor Conley had a hit in all three games of the OSU series. Miller-Green ends the weekend with a five-game hit streak.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team returns to Tennessee but will see its road trip extended after Friday’s weather caused damage on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park. Tuesday’s game against Southern Indiana, originally scheduled to be played at The Hand, has been moved to USI’s home field for a Tuesday contest at 6:00pm.