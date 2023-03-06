Austin Peay State University will hold an evening with poet, nonfiction writer Victoria Chang

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts will host author Victoria Chang on March 22nd, 2023 from 7:00pm-9:00pm in Heydel Hall, located inside the APSU Art + Design building.

As funded by the Roy Acuff Chair of Excellence, the evening will feature Chang in a live reading, followed by a public Question & Answer session and a book signing. This event is free and open to the public, with light refreshments served. Copies of her books will be available for purchase.

Chang?was recently (2022) the poetry editor of the?New York Times, and has published several award-winning books.

Her most recent book of poetry,?The Trees Witness Everything,?was published by Copper Canyon Press and Corsair Books in the U.K. in 2022 and was named one of the?Best Books of 2022?by the?New Yorker?and?The Guardian. Her nonfiction book,?Dear Memory?(Milkweed Editions), was published in 2021 and was named a favorite nonfiction book of 2021 by?Electric Literature?and?Kirkus.

OBIT?(Copper Canyon Press, 2020),?was named a?New York Times Notable Book,?a?Time Must-Read Book,?and received the?Los Angeles Times?Book Prize, the Anisfield-Wolf Book Award in Poetry, and the PEN/Voelcker Award. It was also longlisted for a National Book Award and named a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award and the Griffin International Poetry Prize.?She has also received a Guggenheim Fellowship.

Chang’s forthcoming book of poems,?With My Back to the World,?will be published in 2024 by Farrar, Straus & Giroux and Corsair Books in the U.K.

Chang lives in Los Angeles, California, and is Core Faculty within Antioch University’s low-residency MFA Program.

For questions or more information about the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, visit www.apsu.edu/ceca or email Interim Dr. Andrea Spofford at spofforda@apsu.edu.