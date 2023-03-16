Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis heads to North Carolina to take on Queens

Clarksville, TN – After winning a trio of matches in nonconference play, Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team prepares for its inaugural ASUN Conference campaign against fellow league newcomer Queens in a Friday 9:00am CT match at the Howard Leving Tennis Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Austin Peay (3-7) enters nonconference play after earning its second sweep of the season against Doane on March 14th.

Sophomore Tom Bolton leads the APSU Govs with six singles wins this season, while he and fellow sophomore Giovanni Becchis lead the team with four wins in doubles play entering the conference slate, including a 3-3 mark from the No. 1 position.

Queens (2-10) won two matches in their first Division I nonconference season, with wins against North Carolina Central and Johnson C. Smith. The Royals also played an early ASUN match against Liberty on January 25th, which they fell, 6-1.

About the Queens Royals

2023 Record: 2-10 (0-1 ASUN)

Queens’ 2023 Season: After dropping its first six matches of the season, including two against ranked opponents, the Royals earned their first win as a Division I member in a 6-1 victory against North Carolina Central, Feb. 18. Queens enters Friday’s match against the Governors after having dropped their last three outings.

2022 Record: 15-5 (11-1 South Atlantic Conference, Division II)

2022 Season Result: After winning the South Atlantic Conference Championship, the Royals advanced to the NCAA Division II Championships, where they fell in the first round of the Southeast Regionals to Lander, 4-3.

All-Time Series: First Meeting

Last Meeting: N/A

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ inaugural ASUN Conference season, follow the men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis), and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis



The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team travels to the Sunshine State for a Sunday 1:00pm CT match against North Florida at the UNF Tennis Complex in Jacksonville, Florida.