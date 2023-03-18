Clarksville-Montgomery County under Freeze Warning for Saturday night until Sunday Morning

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Freeze Warning for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee.

The Freeze Warning is in effect from 10:00pm Saturday night until 10:00am Sunday Morning. There is a Freeze Warning beginning at 10:00pm Sunday night until Monday morning at 10:00am.

For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 is expected. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 19 is expected for the second Freeze Warning.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.