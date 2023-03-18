APSU Men’s Tennis drops match to Queens, 6-1

Charlotte, NC – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped a 6-1 decision in their ASUN Conference opener to Queens, Friday, at the Leving Tennis Center.

The Royals claimed the early doubles advantage following a 6-4 win from the No. 3 position, but Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis answered with their fifth win together of the season from the top position.

Queens scored the first point of the match, however, after winning an extended match from the No. 2 position against Sota Minami and Javier Tortajada, 7-6, 7-2.

Tortajada opened singles with his fourth win in the last five matches, defeating Queens’ Arthur Bazil, 6-1, 6-2.

Queens answered Tortajada’s win with four straight-set victories and a three-set win against Becchis in the No. 2 position.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team travels to the Sunshine State for a Sunday 1:00pm match against North Florida at the UNF Tennis Complex in Jacksonville, Florida.

