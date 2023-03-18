Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting March 18th, 2023

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting of intersection improvements that include grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls along SR 112 and SR 76.

Daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm, temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation.

Davidson County

I-24

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes. Nightly 8:00pm – 6:00am at the following mile markers: 40 – 46, 48 – 49, 52 – 53, 57 – 63

I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Fairfield Avenue (MM 211 – 213)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-40 WB to stage barrier rail, repair parapet, and mill asphalt.

Look Ahead: 3/24 – 3/27, Continuously from 9:00pm Friday to 5:00am Monday, there will be two lanes closed on I-40 WB at Fairfield Ave (MM 211) for bridge repair work. I-24 WB will be closed at exit 52A, with traffic detoured to I-440. I-40 WB will be closed at exit 211, with traffic detoured to I-24 around the downtown loop. The on ramp from Murfreesboro Rd to I-24 WB will be closed.

The life cycle replacement of Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) on various Interstate routes.

3/19, 8:00am, – 11:00am, the four right lanes of I-40 EB will be closed near MM 214 to replace a DMS. Lane closures will begin on I-24/I-40 EB near MM 210.00, and on I-24 WB near MM 52.0.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

Daily, 10:00am – 2:00pm, there will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations. Blasts are tentatively scheduled for 3/17 and 3/21 at 1:00pm.

3/19 – 3/122, 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be lane closures on I-40 for maintenance paving.

3/16, 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be lane closures on I-40 and closures of the on ramp from NB Donelson Pk to I-40 EB for light pole removal.

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes

3/20 – 3/22, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary mobile lane closures on I-40 in the EB and WB directions for restripe operations. there will be two striping crews so work may be done on multiple routes.

I-65

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes

Nightly, 8:00pm – 6:00am, there will be temporary mobile lane closures on I-65 in the NB and SB directions for restripe operations at the following locations: MM 74-78, 85-86, 87-98) there will be two striping crews so work may be done on multiple routes.

I-65 / SR 254

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm there will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

3/16, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single right lane closure WB to fix an overhead DMS

Davidson County / Wilson County

I-40

The life cycle replacement of Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) on various Interstate routes.

3/19, 4:30am – 7:30am, there will be a double right lane closure and rolling roadblocks on I-40 WB to replace a DMS near Old Hickory Boulevard. The ramp from Mt Juliet Rd to I-40 WB will be closed.

SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) – Piedmont Move Prior

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications, and overhead power. Courtney Avenue will be closed and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will closed. Kings Lane will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County

I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County.

Daily, 7:30am – 6:00pm, there will be temporary daytime shoulder closure in both directions for trenching and boring operations at various locations throughout the project limits.

Robertson County

I-24

Construction and Bridge repair

Continuous, the outside shoulder will be closed in both directions with barrier rail at 4 different overpassing bridges for bridge repair: SR-49, Jack Teasley Road, Gause Road, SR-256. Both lanes of travel on I-24 will remain open.

I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

3/16, 8:00pm – 5:00am there will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB & SB to set beams at Bridge 8 and 9, Slow rolling traffic will be utilized.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am there will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will always remain open.

Scheduled Maintenance Work

Pothole Patching will be conducted daily from 9:00am – 3:00pm on the following roads:

Davidson County SR 1

Davidson County SR 10

Davidson County SR 45

Davidson County SR 171

Davidson County SR 251

Davidson County 254

Davison County – I-24

Milling and Paving (pothole repairs)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, Alternating Lane closures on WB lanes (MM 53 – 63)

Davidson County – I-40

Adding lane on WB exit ramp of I-40 and McCrory Lane, Mill and pave existing pavement and traffic light installation

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, Right lane and shoulder closure at I-40 WB off ramp.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.