APSU Men’s Tennis drops 5-0 match to North Florida

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team fell to ASUN Conference foe North Florida 5-0, Sunday, at the UNF Tennis Complex.

North Florida claimed the doubles point after 6-1 win from the No. 1 and No. 3 positions.

After falling in his first set, 6-0, freshman Bodi van Galen dropped the second set 7-6 after falling 7-3 in the tiebreaker in the first singles match to go final.

Sophomore Tom Bolton and Thiago Nogueira’s matches were the next to go final, as both dropped a pair of 6-4 sets from the No. 3 and No. 6 positions, respectively. UNF claimed the win after a 6-4, 6-2 win against Sota Minami from the top positions.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team returns home and begin a four-match homestand on Friday at 2:00pm against Lipscomb at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Following their match against the Bisons, the Govs host Eastern Kentucky in a Sunday 10:00am contest.

Results vs. North Florida

Doubles

1. Jonas Hartenstein/Rodrigo Crespo (UNF) def. Tom Bolton / Giovanni Becchis (APSU) 6-1

2. Matt Carroll/Bruno Vietri (UNF) def. MINAMI, Sota/ Javier Tortajada (APSU) 3-2

3. Andreas Scott/Breno Marques (UNF) def. NOGUEIRA, Thiago/ Bodi van Galen (APSU) 6-1

Singles

1. Jonas Hartenstein (UNF) def. Sota Minami (APSU) 6-4, 6-2

2. BECCHIS, Giovanni Becchis (APSU) vs. Matt Carroll (UNF) no result

3. Bruno Vietri (UNF) def. Tom Bolton (APSU) 6-4, 6-4

4. Breno Marques (UNF) vs. Javier Tortajada (APSU) 7-6 (7-2), 4-3, unfinished

5. Andreas Scott (UNF) def. Bodi van Galen (APSU) 6-0, 7-6 (7-3)

6. Spencer Dorosheff (UNF) def. Thiago Nogueira (APSU) 6-4, 6-4