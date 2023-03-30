APSU Beach Volleyball to play in UAB Beach Classic

Clarksville, TN – Coming off a second-straight weekend sweep and riding an eight-match winning streak, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team is back in action at the UAB Beach Classic, Friday and Saturday, at the UAB Beach Volleyball Courts in Birmingham, Alabama.

Austin Peay State University opens with a Friday 10:00am match against Jacksonville State and a Friday 2:00pm match against host UAB before playing 8:00am and 2:00pm matches against Louisiana-Monroe and Mercer to close the weekend, Saturday.

Jacksonville State enters the weekend 0-9-3 overall after dropping a pair of matches to both Mercer and Jacksonville last weekend. The APSU Govs are 10-2 all-time against the Gamecocks and have won their past four matches against JSU.

UAB enters the weekend 9-10 overall with eight losses against top-20 ranked teams and a win against No. 19 Tulane. The Blazers have won all five previous meetings with the Governors.

ULM is on a six-match winning streak and is 19-1 overall this season with their lone loss coming to Houston Christian. The Warhawks have won all four previous meetings with the Govs, but the teams have not met since 2018. Mercer is 3-17 overall, with two of their wins coming against Jacksonville State, and enters the weekend on a three-match winning streak. The Bears won the only previous meeting with Austin Peay State University during the 2018 season.

The Preseason ASUN All-Conference pairing of Marlayna Bullington and Kelsey Mead lead the APSU Govs with a 12-4 overall record this season. The duo is 11-4 in the No. 1 position this season and has won seven of its last eight matches. The duo of Chloee McDaniel and Mikayla Powell are 10-6 this season with nine wins coming in the No. 2 pairing and one win coming on the No. 1 line. McDaniel and Powell are on a two-match winning streak and are 8-2 in their last ten matches.

Jamie Seward has held down the No. 3 position for the Governors this season where she is 5-4 with Elizabeth Wheat and 3-0 with Erin Eisenhart. Seward and Wheat also have a 3-0 record on the No. 4 line, but the duo enters the week on a two-match winning streak after going 3-1 in the No. 3 pairing at the EKU Beach Tournament.

Eisenhart and Tegan Seyring are 5-4 overall this season but lead the Governors with a 5-1 mark on the No. 4 line. Eisenhart has also gone 1-0 in matches with Karli Graham and Jenna Salyers on the No. 4 line this season while Seyring is 1-0 when partnered with Karli Graham. The combo of Wheat and Tristin Smith are also 1-0 on the No. 4 line this season.

On the No. 5 line, Graham and Smith are 6-4 overall this season and are on a team-leading three-match winning streak. Graham also is 2-0 with Seyring in the No. 5 pairing this season while Smith has gone 1-0 when partnered with fellow freshman Emily Freel in the No. 5 match.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

After this weekend’s trip to Alabama, the Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team plays a doubleheader, Tuesday, with a 1:00pm match against North Alabama and a 5:00pm match against UT Martin at the Skyhawks Beach Volleyball Complex in Martin, Tennessee.

The Governors are then back at home when they host Chattanooga and Jacksonville State for the Govs Beach Bash, April 14th-15th, at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex.

For news and updates on everything APSU beach volleyball, follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsBVB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.