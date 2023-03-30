Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for March 30th-April 3rd, 2023

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County weather forecast for this weekend starts off with showers before clearing Saturday. Rain comes back into the area Sunday night and Monday.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible in Clarksville tonight after 4:00am with an 80 percent chance of rain. Rain amounts are expected to be between a tenth and an inch. The low will be near 54 degrees.

There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms before 1:00pm on Friday. Between 1:00pm and 5:00pm, there will be showers and thunderstorms. Rain is likely with a possible thunderstorm after 5:00pm. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent. Winds will be 15 to 20 mph out of the South.

It will be sunny with a high of 62 on Saturday. There will be a West wind of 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

There will be patchy frost on Saturday night before 8:00am. It will be mostly clear with the low dropping to 34 degrees. There will be a Northwest win of 10 to 15 mph that will change after midnight to coming out of the Northeast. Wind gusts could be as high as 20 mph.

Sunday there can be areas of frost before 8:00am. The high will be 65 degrees under sunny skies. The wind will be out of the east at 5 to 10 mph. Wind will come out of the South in the afternoon.

There is a 20 percent chance of rain Sunday night after 1:00am. It will be partly cloudy with a low of 49 degrees. Wind will be out of the South at 10 mph.

Come Monday, the chance of showers before 1:00pm is 30 percent. It will be partly sunny with a high near 72 degrees. Winds from the south will be between 10 to 15 mph. Gusts can be as high as 25 mph.

Monday night, rain moves back into the area after 1:00am. There is a 20 percent chance of precipitation. The low will be about 60 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the south at 15 mph with gusts reaching 25 mph.