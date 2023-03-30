Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden’s Statement on Helicopter Crash with 101st Soldiers

Montgomery County, TN – “Our community grieves for the nine lives lost in last night’s tragic helicopter crash in Trigg County, Kentucky. We mourn for the soldiers and for the nine families who will forever be affected by the loss of their loved ones.

Tragedies involving Fort Campbell service members affect everyone in Montgomery County because we are one big community. The service members and their families are our friends and neighbors. Our children attend school together, we live next door to each other, and we worship in the same churches.

Montgomery County is here for the families and for those who served with the nine service members of the 101st who died in the incident involving the two Blackhawk helicopters. We love them and are praying for them. Whatever we as a community can do to help, we will. If there is one thing this week has taught us, we need to take time to tell and show our family and friends how much we love them.”

-Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden