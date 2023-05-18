Austin Peay State University has Six Student-Athletes receive 2023 Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar honors

Fairfax, VA – Six Austin Peay State University )APSU) student-athletes have been named to the 2023 Arthur Ashe Jr. Sport Scholar Teams, selected by Diverse: Issues in Higher Education magazine.

Kaiden Glenn earned first-team honors in women’s basketball while Codey Bates (men’s basketball), Sarai Faulkner (soccer), and Brodie Williams (football) all earned second-team recognition in their respective sports. Finally, Skylar Sheridan was a third-team selection on the softball team and Luke Reed earned fourth-team honors on the football team.

Diverse: Issues In Higher Education sponsors the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar Awards to honor students of color who have excelled in the classroom as well as on the athletic field. Inspired by tennis legend Arthur Ashe, Jr.’s commitment to education as well as his love for the game of tennis, U.S. colleges and universities are invited to participate in this annual awards program by nominating their outstanding sports scholars. In addition to their athletic ability and academic performance, Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars demonstrate a commitment to community service and student leadership.

In addition to being an active member of an intercollegiate athletic team during the 2022-23 academic year, to be eligible for the Arthur Ashe Sports Scholar Awards a minority student-athlete must have maintained at least a 3.5 cumulative grade point average, be at least a sophomore academically, and have been active on their campuses or in their communities.