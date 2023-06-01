Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department to hold Wonder Kids Triathlon on July 29th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce the upcoming Wonder Kids Triathlon, a fun-filled event designed to promote physical activity and good sportsmanship among children ages 3 to 12.

This non-competitive Swim, Bike, and Run event will be held on July 29th, 2023 from 9:00am-11:30am at New Providence Pool and New Providence Middle School. The event encourages children to participate in friendly competition without the pressure of being timed.

The Wonder Kids Triathlon aims to inspire young athletes to embrace an active lifestyle while fostering a sense of camaraderie and healthy competition. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in various activities with event distances tailored to different age divisions.

“We are thrilled to bring back the Wonder Kids Triathlon,” said Tina Boysha, the Athletics Superintendent of Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department. “This event combines the experience of a triathlon with the focus on fun and participation. We want to encourage children to stay active, build confidence, and develop a love for physical fitness and friendly competition.”

The Wonder Kids Triathlon is a unique opportunity for children to showcase their athletic abilities and discover the joy of sports in a supportive environment. Each participant will receive a commemorative medal and a race shirt, ensuring lasting memories of their accomplishments.

Registration for the Wonder Kids Triathlon is now open and can be completed online at ClarksvilleParksRec.com or this direct link: https://tinyurl.com/yj2enkwn.

The registration fee is $30.00 per participant and includes a race shirt and a medal. Space is limited, so interested families are encouraged to register early to secure their spot.

For more information about the Wonder Kids Triathlon, including registration details and event guidelines, please visit ClarksvilleParksRec.com or contact Clarksville Parks and Recreation at parksrec@cityofclarksville.com or 931.645.7476.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.