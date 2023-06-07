APSU Women’s Tennis junior Jana Leder receives Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship Award

Fairfax, VA – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis redshirt junior Jana Leder has been named the recipient of the 2023 Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regional Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship Award.

The regional Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship award is given to 11 student-athletes across Division I that have exhibited outstanding leadership as well as scholastic, extracurricular, and tennis achievements across their playing career.

Leder is the fourth Governor to receive the honor, joining alumna Danielle Morris (2020), Fabienne Schmidt (2020), and Lidia Yanes Garcia (2018).

Throughout her career in Clarksville, Leder has combined for a 62-19 singles and 53-17 doubles record, with her achieving a career-best 24 wins in both singles and doubles play during the 2022-23 campaign. She has earned First Team All-Conference honors during each of her three full playing seasons and was the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year.

Leder also has shown excellence off the court, where she has been an ITA Scholar-Athlete twice, named to the OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll twice, and garnered All-ASUN Academic Team honors this season. The Remchingen, Germany native also has been named to the Dean’s List seven times in her career and has earned two Ohio Valley Regional ITA Community Service awards and two honorable mentions.