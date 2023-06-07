Clarksville Police Department reports Crash with Injuries on the Bypass between Highway 12, Denny Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a head-on collision on the 41A Bypass near Chesterfield Drive on this date at 7:25am.

Crash Investigators responded to the scene to take over the investigation. The Bypass between Highway 12 and Denny Road was closed entirely.

CPD is requested that the public find alternate routes until further notice.

Unfortunately, this may affect some individuals getting to their business, but it can’t be helped. Officers are working quickly to complete their investigation and clear the scene.

Unfortunately, there are no details available right now about the crash.