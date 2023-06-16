Clarksville Police Department arrests Habitual Criminal Ismail Green for Theft of Motor Vehicle

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) issued a press release on February 23rd, 2023, regarding suspect Ismail Green. He was out on bond for stealing a vehicle on January 30th, 2023, when he stole another vehicle on February 23rd.

Mr. Green went back to jail and remained there until June 8th, when his case was settled in circuit court. He pled guilty in circuit court to drug possession, motor vehicle theft x2, and vehicle burglary, and was sentenced to serve ten (10) years at the Tennessee Department of Corrections. His sentence was suspended and he was placed on state probation.

Ismail Green was released from jail on June 8th, 2023, and two days later, on June 10th, he was arrested and charged, once again, with the theft of a motor vehicle.

At approximately 1:00am on the 10th, the victim went inside a restaurant to pick up food. While inside the business, Mr. Green stole her vehicle and was arrested later that evening, his bond was set at $40,000 and that case has been bound over to the grand jury.

He is pending further charges for violating his previous convictions and probation.

The Clarksville Police Department continues to push the initiative to “Park Smart”.

Lock your vehicle

Secure your valuables (including firearms)

Take your keys (or key fob) with you

Don’t leave your vehicle running and unattended.

Being a victim of a vehicle burglary or having your vehicle stolen is avoidable and preventable but it requires citizens to do their part and “Park Smart”.