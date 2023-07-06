Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board welcomes Will Sanders as Chairman

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) is pleased to welcome Will Sanders as the 2023-2024 Chair of the Board of Directors.

Sanders is a Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending for Planters Bank in Clarksville. Sanders previously served the IDB as vice-chair for the 2022-2023 term and joined the board in 2021.

He is a native of Clarksville with a degree from Mississippi State University and professional experience in banking, financial services, and international business.

In addition to his role with IDB, Sanders serves on the board of directors for the Kiwanis Club of Clarksville, Loaves and Fishes, and the Mid-Cumberland Area Development Corporation. He resides in Clarksville with his wife Kaley and daughter Kathryn.

“We are excited to welcome Will as Chairman of the Industrial Development Board for the 2023-2024 term, his volunteer spirit and dedication to serving the community will be a great asset,” said Josh Ward, VP of Industrial Development at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council.

Also serving on the Industrial Development Board Executive Committee for the July 2023 – June 2024 term: John Rudolph, Vice-Chair; Todd Harvey, Secretary/Treasurer and Don Jenkins, Past Chair.

About the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board

The IDB mission is to help foster growth in the community through the recruitment of industry and good-paying jobs to Clarksville-Montgomery County. The IDB meets on the second Wednesday of each month. Meetings are open to the public and notices are posted at the Economic Development Council office, City Hall, and the Montgomery County Courts Complex, and online at www.clarksvilletned.com/meetings/.