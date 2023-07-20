Austin Peay State University Athletics Communications, Marketing announce new hirings, promotions

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University Athletics (APSU) announced new hirings and promotions in its athletics communications and marketing department Thursday.

Austin Peay State University alumni Casey Crigger and Alex Allard were promoted to director and assistant director of athletics communications, respectively, while Camille Blaylock joins the staff as an athletics communications assistant.

Additionally, Erin White now is the coordinator of marketing and fan experience.

A Johnson City native, Crigger has been a member of the athletics communications staff for six years after beginning his career as a student assistant in 2017.

Following the completion of his bachelor’s degree in 2019, Crigger remained on the staff and was promoted to the office’s athletics communications assistant position. He then was promoted to assistant director in July 2021 and associate director in December 2022.

Crigger is the primary communications contact for football, men’s golf, and women’s golf.

“I am grateful to continue to grow and advance my career at Austin Peay State University as the Director of Athletics Communications,” said Crigger. “I want to thank Gerald Harrison and Cody Bush for this opportunity, I can’t wait to continue to tell the stories of our student-athletes at Austin Peay State University. Let’s Go Peay.”

A Clarksville native, Allard joins the staff as assistant director of athletics communications after spending the last two years as an athletics communications assistant. In his new role, he serves as the primary contact for APSU men’s basketball, soccer, men’s tennis, and women’s tennis and serves as the secondary for softball.

Allard first joined the athletics communications staff as a student assistant in July 2021 and was the contact for women’s basketball, soccer, men’s tennis, and women’s tennis.

“Working in Austin Peay State University athletics has been a dream of mine since I was young,” said Allard. “I am both excited and motivated to continue providing the best coverage for Austin Peay State University and its student-athletes. I want to thank former director of athletics communications Colby Wilson for hiring me as a summer intern in 2021. I also would like to thank, Cody Bush, Casey Crigger, Chris Austin, and so many others for helping me reach this step in my career. Let’s Go Peay!”

Blaylock comes to Clarksville after spending the last five years at Freed-Haredman where she was a member of the women’s golf team and assisted the Lions’ sports information office.

The Belden, Mississippi native will serve as the contact for women’s basketball, volleyball, and beach volleyball during her first year in Clarksville.

After arriving in Clarksville in January 2022, White now takes the role of coordinator of marketing and fan experience.

During her 18 months in Clarksville, White has helped the Governors’ marketing department accomplish unparalleled success, as it received a record four awards at the 2023 Collegiate Marketing Association Convention in June.