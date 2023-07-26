Clarksville Police Department seeks information on Vehicle of Interest in Eagles Bluff Drive Shooting

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle of interest that was involved in the shooting that occurred on Sunday, July 23rd on Eagles Bluff Drive.

The vehicle is a 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid (TN tag 831BGZW). The right rear passenger door “valance window”, (the quarter glass window) is broken and there is a “Mickey Mouse” sticker on the driver’s door side view mirror cover.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this vehicle to call 911.

The 15-year-old is still listed in critical but stable condition. This is an active and ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to call CPD Detective Adair at 931.648.0656, ext. 5188.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.