17 APSU Softball Players receive Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete Award honors

Louisville, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team had 17 student-athletes from its 2022-23 roster named Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America Scholar-Athletes, the organization announced Tuesday.

The 17 Austin Peay State University softball student-athletes that earned All-America Scholar-Athlete honors tie APSU’s program record for most in a school year, first accomplished during 2020-21.

To be selected as an Easton/NFCA Scholar-Athlete, student-athletes must achieve a 3.5-or-better overall GPA on a 4.0 scale for the school year and this year’s selections brings the Govs all-time NFCA Scholar-Athlete total to 94.

Senior outfielder Kendyl Weinzapfel and freshman infielder Jacklyn Zuege led the team this past school year, both posted perfect 4.0 grade-point averages.

Also earning selections as NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes were: Ashlyn Dulaney (3.906), Ainsley Grimes (3.906), Morgan Zuege (3.893), Riley Suits (3.885), Kylie Campbell (3.867), Macee Roberts (3.857), Jaya Herring (3.818), Skylar Sheridan (3.781), Gabi Apiag (3.727), Charley Pursley (3.719), Maddie Boykin (3.719), Morgan McMahon (3.690), Lexi Osowski-Anderson (3.625), Karris Rhine (3.613) and Megan Hodum (3.586).

This past school year, Austin Peay State University posted a team GPA of 3.634 ranking the team 26th overall among all NFCA coached programs in NCAA Division I, up from their 91st ranking last year, with the Governors passing a total of 708 class hours for the year, each player averaged just over 15 hours passed a semester.

Nationwide, 8,297 student-athletes (NCAA DI, DII, DIII, NAIA, junior colleges) were named Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes, the third-consecutive year achieving the 8,000-plus plateau.