Nashville Zoo’s Sunset Safari set for September 8th

Nashville, TN – Nashville Zoo’s premier annual fundraising event Sunset Safari is Friday, September 8th, 2023 from 6:30pm to 10:30pm. Enjoy a wild night at the Zoo filled with food, drinks, live entertainment, and animals galore.

Guests will have the opportunity to stroll Zoo pathways as they sample appetizers, entrees, desserts, adult beverages, and more from over 40 of Nashville’s best food and beverage purveyors. Live music will complement the culinary delights and animal encounters will be taking place throughout the event. For a full list of food and drink vendors, visit the Sunset Safari page on the Zoo website.

The Main Event ticket is $175.00 and admits one guest to enjoy unlimited food and beverage starting at 6:30pm.

The Patron ticket is $300.00 and admits one guest to the VIP lounge with unique animal experiences and special hors d’oeuvres with an early entry at 6:00pm.

The Benefactors ticket is $1,000 and admits two guests to the VIP lounge with unique animal experiences and special hors d’oeuvres, reserved parking, and early entry at 6:00pm.

The Champions ticket is $5,000 and admits two guests to the VIP lounge, reserved parking and early entry at 6:00pm, and comes with a special invitation to an exclusive Champions party on August 30th.

A new ticket level, the Night Owl ticket for $85.00, has been added this year which admits one guest (ages 21-35 only) to the late portion of the evening from 8:30pm to 10:30pm.

Tickets are available online through September 8th and at the Zoo on the night of the event. Please note that this event is for ages 21 and over and will be held rain or shine.

Sunset Safari’s honorary event chairs are Barbara and Greg Hagood, Sally, and Jim Hunt*, Robin and Richard Patton, Tara Scarlett, and Michael Peacock. Event host committee chairs are Julie and Adam Dretler and Alice and Max Goldberg.

Event sponsors include Amazon, Big Visual Group, Curated Events, Famous Footwear, Frugal MacDougal, Solomon Builders, and SSA. Additional sponsors include Allen Printing, American Paper & Twine, Enterprise Holdings Foundation, Peffen Cline Masonry Group, and Sherrard Roe Voight & Harbison.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.nashvillezoo.org/sunset-safari.

*In loving memory of Jim Hunt

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization celebrating 25 years at Grassmere. The Zoo is an accredited member of the Associations of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. Nashville Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than one million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org.