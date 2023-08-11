Clarksville Gas and Water Department to observe National 811 Day

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) is excited to recognize National 811 Day on August 11th or 8/11 on the calendar! This date serves as a natural reminder to always call 811 prior to any digging project to have underground utility lines marked and help prevent damaging vital infrastructure.

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department has partnered with Tennessee 811, an advance notification service, to heighten awareness about the importance of marking underground utility lines by illuminating landmarks across the state!

In Clarksville, the F&M Bank Arena, RJ Corman Railroad Cumberland River Bridge, and the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center will light their facilities in blue and green colors used to mark underground utility lines.

When calling 811, homeowners and contractors reach a Tennessee 811 dispatcher who notifies the appropriate utility companies of their intent to dig. Make an online request at www.tenn811.com. Professional locators then arrive at the digging site to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags, spray paint or both, to help you avoid damaging a line.

Striking a single line can cause injury, repair costs, inconvenient outages, and fines. Every digging project, no matter how large or small, warrants contacting 811 by phone or online. Installing a mailbox, building a deck, planting a tree, and laying a patio are just some examples of digging projects that require a free 811 request at least three days before breaking ground.

“I appreciate our friends at F&M Bank Arena, R.J. Corman Railroad, and the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center for joining our effort to heighten community awareness about calling 811 before digging,” said Mark Riggins, Gas & Water General Manager. “Calling 811 first demonstrates your commitment to damage prevention and disruption of vital utility service keeping us safe and connected.”

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department invites the community to visit its customer service centers at 2215 Madison. Street or 111 Cunningham Lane. to learn more about safe digging practices or go online at www.clarksvillegw.com, www.call811.com or www.tn811.com.

About Tennessee 811

Tennessee 811 is a non-profit Tennessee corporation established in 1983, whose mission is to act as an advance notification service to operators of underground facilities anywhere within the state. Tennessee 811 is governed by a Board of Directors and an Operating Committee.

Tennessee 811 is the only such service in Tennessee and is recognized as the official 811 service for Tennessee.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com