Friday, August 11, 2023
Clarksville Police Department is looking for Runaway Juvenile Aubrey Allen

Aubrey Allen
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Aubrey Allen, (black female).

She was last seen on August 10th, 2023, around 10:00am at her residence on Hayden Drive. Aubrey is 5’4” tall, weighs approximately 142 pounds, and currently has straight brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact Detective Weber at 931.648.0656, ext. 5739.

