Clarksville-Montgomery County School System releases Administrative Announcements for August

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) has made the following administrative announcements for August.

Shannon Peacock, Kerby Harpst, and Dr. Heather Fish have been given different positions.

Director of Special Populations

Shannon Peacock has been selected as the Director of Special Populations for CMCSS. Currently, she serves as a Special Populations Coordinator for the District. Peacock began her career with CMCSS in 2007 as a teacher at Ringgold Elementary School. She has over 22 years of experience in special education and healthcare management in Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Other experience includes special education teacher, work-based learning and transition teacher, 504 Assistant Coordinator, Special Education Curriculum Coordinator, Dyslexia and Response to Intervention Coordinator, Senior Operations and Project Manager, and CMCSS K-12 Virtual At-Risk Liaison and Administrator.

Peacock is currently completing her Ed.D. in Special Education Curriculum and Instruction from Liberty University where she earned her M.Ed. in Leadership and B.S. in Education.

Kirkwood Middle School Assistant Principal/Interventionist

Kerby Harpst has been selected as an assistant principal and interventionist at Kirkwood Middle School. She began her career with CMCSS in 2014 and has served as a special education teacher at Cumberland Heights Elementary School, East Montgomery Elementary School, and Kirkwood Middle School.

Additionally, she has served as a special education lead teacher and RTI Data Coach. Other experience includes serving as an operations manager in the private sector and founding an international nonprofit organization. Harpst has served in numerous school and district-level leadership, teacher mentorship, and professional development roles.



She earned her Ed.S. in Educational Leadership from Arkansas State University and both her M.A. in Curriculum and Instruction and B.S. in Special Education from Austin Peay State University.

Rossview Middle School Assistant Principal/Interventionist

Dr. Heather Fish has been selected as an assistant principal and interventionist at Rossview Middle School. She has served as a science teacher at Rossview Middle School since 2022. Dr. Fish is a veteran who began her career as a public education teacher in 2010 after serving in the United States Military.

She earned her Ed.D. in Administration and Leadership from Freed Hardeman University and both her M.A.T. in Teaching and B.S. in Interdisciplinary Studies from Austin Peay State University.