Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis releases Fall Slate

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head women’s tennis coach Maria Sorbello Morrison announced the Governors’ fall schedule ahead of the program’s 2023-24 campaign Friday

“I am excited to get going with the new season,” said head women’s tennis coach Maria Sorbello Morrison. “I look forward to not just seeing our girls practice, but, most importantly, participating in some new tournaments that we’ve added for the new year.”

The Governors open their fall season at home for the sixth straight season with the APSU Fall Tournament, on September 22nd-24th. It is the 16th time in the last 17 years the Govs have hosted a fall event.

APSU won 19 matches at its home tournament last year, with six doubles and 13 singles victories.

The Govs then travel to Conway, Arkansas for the fourth time in the last five years for the UCA Fall Tournament, September 29th-30th. Redshirt senior Jana Leder highlighted the program’s last trip to Conway, as the Remchingen, Germany native went a perfect, 6-0 in the event.

The Governors return to the Volunteer State for the Intercollegiate Tennis Associations Ohio Valley Regionals, October 19th-23rd, in Knoxville.

Throughout the fall, Austin Peay State University could compete in multiple ITA and Intercollegiate Tennis Federation events.

The first opportunity in an ITA or ITF event is the ITA All-American Championships, September 30th-October 8th, in Cary North Carolina. The last Governor to compete in the event was Carolin Wiekard, the 2010 Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year and a two-time First Team All-OVC recipient.

Following the All-American Tournament, APSU could compete in up to four ITF events throughout October and November.

