Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department announces that Haven Madison will Headline Sunday Night at Riverfest

Clarksville, TN – Get ready for a sensational musical experience as Clarksville’s own Haven Madison takes the stage as the final headliner for Riverfest. Her electrifying performance is scheduled for September 10th, on the Publix Stage, at 5:00pm.

Born amidst a life on the road, Haven Madison’s story is a testament to her embodiment of wanderlust and artistic brilliance. Haven’s journey began with a nomadic upbringing that saw her traversing the country with her family for over 200 days a year. Amidst the constant movement, her education thrived in the back lounge of a tour bus, while each new destination became her playground, bringing new friends and experiences daily.

Between tours, Haven’s dedication led her to master dance and gymnastics. Eventually, she transitioned to a more conventional lifestyle to attend Clarksville High School, becoming a fourth-generation student of the institution. Throughout this period, her creative pursuits never wavered. She honed her musical skills, recording in her father’s studio, and even penned a single for his band, Building429.

In Clarksville, Haven found her anchor, leading worship at local churches, working at Mildred and Mable’s, and cheering passionately at high school games. Amidst it all, her unwavering dream of a future in music kept her going. When the COVID-19 pandemic halted the world, Haven turned adversity into advantage, pouring her creative energy into songwriting and recording multiple singles and an EP.

Haven’s undeniable talent and passion garnered the attention of American Idol producers, propelling her into the spotlight where she mesmerized judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan with her extraordinary songwriting and captivating presence. Her journey on American Idol captured the hearts of millions of viewers, marking just the beginning of her promising career.

With an unshakable determination to share her musical gift with the world, Haven Madison invites you to join her on this extraordinary adventure. As she sets out on a path that promises a long and illustrious career, Haven’s Riverfest performance will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the hearts of her hometown and beyond.

“I can’t think of a better, or more fitting way to cap off our long history of Riverfest headliners, than by showcasing one of our own Clarksville products, Haven Madison,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. “She has really captured the nation’s attention, and represents Clarksville so well as a quality individual, as well as a multi-talented singer and songwriter.”

The finale Riverfest is set to take place at McGregor Park on September 9th from 11:00am to 11:30pm and on September 10th from 11:00am to 6:00pm.

For a full stage lineup visit ClarksvilleParksRec.com

About Riverfest

Riverfest is all about bringing the Clarksville community together and building camaraderie between neighbors. We create an atmosphere that celebrates and showcases the cultural diversity of our city through music, local eats, drinks, shopping, and recreational activities for the entire family. Admission to Riverfest is free and open to the public.

Riverfest is Clarksville’s longest-running community festival and brings more than 30,000 people to the banks of the Cumberland River. The 34th and final festival will be September 9th-10th, 2023. Clarksville Parks and Recreation is currently surveying the citizens of Clarksville about the future of city events.

The survey can be taken by following this link https://tinyurl.com/h5wkeec8