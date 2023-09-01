78.2 F
News

Clarksville Police Department identifies Stolen Montgomery County EMS Ambulance suspect as Charles Green

Charles Green
Charles Green

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the suspect who stole the EMS Ambulance earlier today has been identified as 36-year-old Charles Green of Clarksville.

After he stole the Ambulance, officers attempted to make a traffic stop and he fled towards I-24. Officers continued to pursue the ambulance and again attempted to stop it on the interstate.

During the pursuit, Mr. Green rammed a patrol car, disabling it and the ambulance simultaneously. Mr. Green was taken into custody after being treated at Tennova Healthcare and cleared.

He was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, evading arrest, and aggravated assault.

No one sustained any injuries during this event and no other information is available for release as this case is pending prosecution.

