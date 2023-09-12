Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf currently in 10th at AllState Streamsong Invitational

Bowling Green, FL – Led by a four-under 69 from freshman Seth Smith, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team shot an even-par 292 in the second round of the AllState Streamsong Invitational on Tuesday and finished the day in 10th place with a two-round score of 586 on the Black Course at Streamsong Resort.

Austin Peay State University is eight shots behind ninth-place Western Kentucky and is 11 shots back of eighth-place James Madison. The APSU Govs also hold an eight-shot lead over Tennessee Tech and are 15 shots better than 12th-place USC Upstate. Kennesaw State leads the tournament with a score of 30-under 554.

After shooting even par in the first round, Smith used a four-under 60 to pick up 15 spots on the leaderboard and finish the second round tied for 11th place with a score of 142. Smith carded six birdies and an eagle in his second-round performance.

Jakob Falk Schollert carded four birdies in the second round en route to an even-par 73. Falk Schollert picked up six spots on the field and is tied for 49th place with a score of 150.

Daniel Love and Logan Spurrier each shot two over 75 in the tournament’s second round. Love carded just one birdie and is tied for 34th place with a score of 146, while Spurrier carded four birdies and is tied for 44th place with a score of 148.

Reece Britt withdrew from the tournament after the first round due to illness.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Tennessee Tech and USC Upstate for the second round of the AllState Streamsong Invitational on Wednesday, which begins with a 7:30am CT shotgun start. Golfstat will have live scoring for the event.

Follow the APSU men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for news and results.