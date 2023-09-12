Nashville Sounds get 5-3 win at Charlotte Knights

Charlotte, NC – Despite matching a season-high with 16 men left on base, a four-spot from the Nashville Sounds (75-62, 35-28) in the seventh inning propelled them to a 5-3 triumph over the Charlotte Knights (49-90, 14-50) on Tuesday night at Truist Field.

The Sounds jumped out to an early advantage in the contest when Cam Devanney’s bloop single scored Jahmai Jones in the second inning. But the Sounds failed to capitalize on more opportunities to add on in the early stages, stranding a runner at second in the third inning and, after drawing three consecutive walks with one out, leaving the bags full in the fifth inning.

Evan McKendry (12-5) got off to a hot start, striking out four Knights in the first two innings. Though he pitched well, he couldn’t keep the shutout going forever. Charlotte took advantage of Nashville’s squandered opportunity in the fifth, tying the game in the bottom of the inning before taking the lead in the sixth. McKendry departed after the sixth, on the hook for the loss despite twirling his fourth quality start in his last six outings.

But the Nashville bats came to the rescue in the seventh. Jesse Winker delivered a go-ahead opposite-field blast to go up 3-2, then Chris Roller ripped a two-run single, adding necessary insurance in the frame. The Knights plated a run in the eighth, but a fantastic play featuring Tyler Black and Patrick Dorrian snuffed out their rally. J.B. Bukauskas (6) earned a six-out save, fanning four of seven hitters faced and extending his scoreless streak to seven games.

Devanney and Jones each contributed a game-high three hits and one double. Roller and Winker both knocked in a pair of runs. Ethan Small bridged the gap from McKendry to Bukauskas, fanning three in an inning-plus of work.

It’s a prospect showdown tomorrow night in Charlotte as Milwaukee’s No. 5 prospect southpaw Robert Gasser (9-1, 3.81) gets the nod for the Nashville Sounds against Chicago-AL’s No. 6 prospect Nick Nastrini (0-2, 4.15). The first pitch is scheduled for 5:35pm CT at Truist Field.

Post-Game Notes

A trio of rehabbing Milwaukee Brewers made their first rehab appearances tonight. Outfielder/first baseman Jesse Winker knocked the go-ahead home run on a 1-for-5 night, also drawing a walk. Infielder Darin Ruf went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks and played six innings at first base in his first game action since June 2. Outfielder Blake Perkins went 1-for-3 with two walks and played seven innings in right field in his first game since August 9th.

Since August 12th, Cam Devanney ranks fifth in the International League with a .338 batting average and is tied for second in the league with nine doubles. Devanney has slashed multiple hits in each of his last three contests.

Chris Roller continued his hot start with Nashville with a two-run single in the seventh inning. He has hit safely in all nine of his games for the Sounds, batting .400 (12-for-30) with four runs, two extra-base hits, nine RBI, 10 walks and two stolen bases.

The Sounds set a season high with 13 drawn walks, surpassing their previous mark of 11 set on July 5th vs. Columbus. That’s the most walks in a game since they also worked 14 free passes on June 3rd, 2021, at Charlotte.

