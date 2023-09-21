82.6 F
Clarksville Police Department request public help locating Runaway Juvenile Anniyah Spence

Anniyah Spence
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Anniyah Spence. She was last seen on September 13th at her residence on Jockey Drive.

Anniyah is 5’0” tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds, and has black hair (but wears a shoulder-length brown wig), and brown eyes. She was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans, and her mother believes she might be in Paris, Tennessee.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective Billotte at 931.648.0656, ext. 5694.

