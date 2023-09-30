Clarksville’s Walker Farm & Ranch to Host 1st Annual “Buckin’ For Boobies” Event on October 7th, 2023, with Sponsorship Opportunities Still Available

Clarksville, TN – Walker Farm & Ranch is gearing up for its inaugural “Buckin’ For Boobies” event on October 7th, 2023. This thrilling event will feature a top-notch showdown between fierce bulls and skilled bull riders right here on the banks of the big river.

What makes this event even more remarkable is that a significant portion, at least 50%, of the proceeds will be dedicated to a breast cancer charity, supporting a noble cause.

Last year’s event drew an estimated crowd of 2,000 enthusiastic attendees, and this time, Walker Farm & Ranch aims to set another attendance record.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Fence Signs: With this package, you’ll receive one regular arena sign and multiple on-air shout-outs from the event’s announcer. (Includes two tickets) – $500

Announcer Stand Signs: This package offers a larger fence sign prominently placed right in front of our announcer stand. It’s a highly visible location, close to the bucking chutes, ensuring that all eyes are on your sign throughout the night. (Includes three tickets) – $700

Freestyle Bullfighting Signs: Get your sign on the top side of the bucking chute exclusively during the Freestyle Bullfighting Event. This segment features the Ultimate Bull Fighters, a league of the world’s greatest American freestyle bullfighters. It’s a rapidly growing and crowd-pleasing sport that will leave a lasting impression. (Includes two tickets) – $500

Walk Through Gates: This sponsorship is one of our most value-packed deals. Your signs will be placed on the gates where all the cowboys enter and exit the arena. This high-traffic, highly visible spot costs just $750 per gate (2 gates available), and it includes three tickets per gate.

Bucking Chute Signs: This package ensures your sign is prominently displayed on one of our bucking chutes, where over 50% of the show’s action takes place. (Includes four tickets) – $1500

Bucking Chute Stickers: A new sponsorship package this year, it lets your company’s name or logo shine on a sticker attached to one of the rails inside the bucking chute (stickers will be no bigger than 3″ x 12″). This package costs $100 per sticker and includes one ticket per sticker.

For more information on sponsorships, call or text at 931.206.7228.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a thrilling event and contribute to a meaningful cause. Find the sponsorship package that suits you best, and thank you for your support!

The first annual “Buckin’ For Boobies” will take place on October 7th at Walker Farm & Ranch, located at 1680 Parchman Road, Clarksville, Tennessee.