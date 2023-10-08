Altra Federal Credit Union to hold 6th annual Gives Back Day on October 9th

Clarksville, TN – Altra Federal Credit Union will hold its sixth annual Altra Gives Back Day on Monday, October 9th, 2023. All Altra offices and the member contact center will be closed as employees volunteer to support organizations in the communities they serve.

Over 450 employees nationwide will participate in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Tennessee, Texas, and New Jersey. Employees choose from nearly 50 organizations to volunteer at, ranging from those that support environmental resources, food insecurity, and homelessness to animal welfare, senior citizens, and financial literacy.

“Volunteering is an essential part of Altra’s commitment to the communities we serve,” said Steve Koenen, President and Chief Executive Officer at Altra. “Employees coming together for a day dedicated to service fosters teamwork and allows our staff to grow personally and professionally.”

The second Monday of October is a federal holiday and financial institutions are often closed. Five state Credit Union associations across the United States now participate in a day of service, including The Wisconsin Credit Union League and the Minnesota Credit Union Network.

About Altra Federal Credit Union

Altra Federal Credit Union is a nationwide, full-service cooperative financial institution with over 144,000 members and $2.8 billion in assets. They currently have 16 locations in seven states. Altra was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Onalaska, WI.

Both not-for-profit and member-owned, Altra’s mission is to create member loyalty by providing products, services, and guidance that enable our members, staff, and communities to prosper. In addition to banking services conveniently available through online, chat, mobile, or phone options, Altra offers a full range of financial services, from personal and business to lending and investments.

To learn more visit www.altra.org