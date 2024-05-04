Austin Peay State University Baseball explodes in the Eight for 12-4 Victory over Stetson

Deland, FL – Designated hitter Jaden Brown’s eighth-inning three-run double broke the game open, and his ninth-inning leadoff home run was the exclamation point as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team downed Stetson 12-4 on Saturday to level the Atlantic Sun Conference three-game series at a game apiece on Melching Field at Conrad Park.

Austin Peay (29-17, 15-8 ASUN) moved into a four-way tie for first place in the ASUN standings courtesy of its win and Florida Gulf Coast’s win against Jacksonville on Saturday. The Governors, Hatters, Dolphins, and Eagles are all tied at 15-8 with seven regular-season ASUN games remaining.

The game was a pitcher’s duel of a sort through five innings as the Governors and Hatters fought to a 1-1 tie, with both teams recording only five hits. Austin Peay State University would open up a two-run lead in the sixth as they used a double and three walks to drive in a run before a Stetson wild pitch allowed a second run to score, providing APSU with a 3-1 lead. The Hatters would get a run back in the seventh when they turned a leadoff double into a run with a two-out single, making it a 3-2 game entering the eighth.

The eighth inning was a turning point in the game. The APSU Govs sent 12 men to the plate, scoring eight runs on only three hits. Third baseman Brody Szako and shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar were each hit by a pitch to start the inning, forcing a Stetson pitching change and setting the stage for a dramatic comeback.

The new Hatters arm could not change the thread as it issued another walk to load the bases before hitting center fielder John Bay to force in a run. Jaden Brown followed with the big blow, a three-run double inside the left field line, giving APSU a 7-2 lead and forcing a second Stetson pitching change.

Again, the APSU Govs kept up their attack, with second baseman Ambren Voitik earning a walk before catcher Gus Freeman slashed a double inside the right-field line to drive in a fifth run. After a strikeout for the inning’s first out, Stetson intentionally walked right fielder Lyle Miller-Green to load the bases.

But after a second strikeout, Gazdar was hit by a pitch for the second time, scoring a run. First baseman Harrison Brown followed that with a two-run single to center field, and the Govs lead ballooned to 11-2.

Jaden Brown punctuated the late rally in the ninth with a line drive leadoff home run, giving the Govs their 12-2 lead. Stetson would score twice in the bottom of the inning but could not close the gap further.

Austin Peay State University’s pitching also had a solid outing. Starter Josh Howitt held Stetson to one run over his five innings, working around four hits and four walks. Reliever Solomon Washington (3-1) allowed a run over three innings of work to notch his third consecutive win in as many appearances. Reliever Deaton Oak tossed the ninth inning to nail down the win.

Jaden Brown went 2-for-5 with four RBI to lead Austin Peay State University’s 11-hit outing. Left fielder Clayton Gray went 3-for-6, while Harrison Brown was 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Stetson reliever Aric McAtee (1-3) took the loss after allowing the APSU Govs two sixth-inning runs in his two-inning outing, which included a hit and three walks. Stetson’s pitching surrendered six walks and hit five batters, including Gazdar, who was hit three times.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team and Stetson conclude their three-game series with a Sunday noon CT contest on Melching Field at Conrad Park.