Chairman Mark Green Delivers Opening Statement, “Implementation of CIRCIA is More Important Than Ever”

Washington, D.C. – House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Mark E. Green, MD (R-TN) delivered the following opening statements in a hearing to examine the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) recent proposed rule for the implementation of the bipartisan Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act of 2022 (CIRCIA).

As prepared for delivery:

When we passed [CIRCIA], our goal was to ensure shared visibility of substantial cyber incidents impacting our homeland’s critical infrastructure.

With nation-state actors such as China and Russia continuing to target us, we knew that we needed to better understand and defend against increasingly fraught cyber threats.

However, we knew we needed to do this without imposing undue regulatory burden on our companies that are already stretched very thin.

Duplicative efforts tend to wind up costing businesses money that they could actually use on real cybersecurity, and so getting to the bottom of those is one of our priorities.

It is imperative that we strike this balance and ensure the rule is harmonized with regulations.

I look forward to hearing from our witnesses.

H.R.5440 – Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act of 2021

117th Congress (2021-2022)

Summary: H.R.5440 — 117th Congress (2021-2022) All Information (Except Text)