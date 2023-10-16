53 F
Clarksville
Monday, October 16, 2023
HomeSportsAPSU Women's Basketball picked Fourth in ASUN, Shamarre Hale picked All-ASUN Team
Sports

APSU Women’s Basketball picked Fourth in ASUN, Shamarre Hale picked All-ASUN Team

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Basketball graduate student Shamarre Hale picked for Preseason All-ASUN Team. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's BasketballAtlanta, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball was picked fourth in the Atlantic Sun Conference Coaches Poll. Shamarre Hale was a unanimous Preseason All-ASUN Team selection, the ASUN announced Monday.  

The Chicago, Illinois native was named the ASUN Sixth Player of the Year and a Second Team All-Conference selection last season during her first year as a Governor. 

During her 2022-23 campaign, Hale was a two-time ASUN Newcomer of the Week, averaging 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and a program-record 69.1 percent from the field. 

She also helped APSU advance to the semifinals to the ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship and averaged 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and over 70 percent from the field, earning ASUN Championship All-Tournament Team honors. 

The Governors were picked to finish fourth in the coaches poll with 107 points. Last year’s regular-season and tournament champions, Florida Gulf Coast was picked to repeat by the league’s coaches with 142 points and was followed by Lipscomb (128 points) and Eastern Kentucky (121). 

The APSU Govs also were tied with Eastern Kentucky for third in the media poll, and were preceded by FGCU and Lipscomb. 

2023-24 Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Honors

Preseason Player of the Year: Antwainette Walker, Eastern Kentucky
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Isaiah Cozart, Eastern Kentucky

ASUN Women’s Basketball Preseason All-ASUN Team 

*Antwainette Walker, EKU 
*Gracie Merkle, Bellarmine 
*Shamarre Hale, Austin Peay 
*Bella Winson, Lipscomb 
Alice Recanati, EKU 
Uju Ezeudu, FGCU 
Aleah Sorrentino, Lipscomb 
Jalyn Holcomb, Lipscomb 
Lyric Swann, North Florida 
Khamya McNeal, Stetson 
*Denotes unanimous selection 

2023-24 Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Polls

ASUN Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll

Place   Team (1st Place Votes)                    Points
1          Florida Gulf Coast (10)                     142
2          Lipscomb (2)                                      128
3          Eastern Kentucky                               121
4          Austin Peay                                        107
5          Kennesaw State                                   84
6          Stetson                                                  78
7          North Alabama                                     72
8          Bellarmine                                             65
9          Jacksonville                                          48
10        Queens                                                  35
11        Central Arkansas                                 33
12        Queens                                                  23

ASUN Women’s Basketball Preseason Media Poll

Place   Team (1st Place Votes)                        Points
1          Florida Gulf Coast (38)                         500
2          Lipscomb (2)                                         434
3          Eastern Kentucky                                  368
3          Austin Peay                                           368
5          Kennesaw State                                     278
6          North Alabama                                      276
7          North Florida (2)                                    234
7          Stetson                                                   234
9          Jacksonville                                           214
10        Bellarmine                                              186
11        Central Arkansas                                   106
12        Queens                                                      78

Previous article
APSU Percussion Ensemble to hold final Halloween Concert, October 27th
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online