City of Clarksville Initiates ‘Safe Streets and Roads For All’ Action Plan to Enhance Roadway Safety

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville is developing a Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Safety Action Plan to help prevent roadway fatalities and serious injuries for all users, including motorists, pedestrians, cyclists, and public transit riders, according to Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

“The objective of the Safety Action Plan is to provide specific projects for creating safer transportation in our community, reviewing our policies to ensure safety is an underlying theme in all that we do, and ultimately to strive towards Vision Zero, a mission to eliminate severe injuries and fatalities related to transportation,” Clarksville Mayor Pitts said.

“To provide the most benefit to the community and to understand the priorities of our public, it is imperative that we hear from the citizens and the traveling public that uses the City’s transportation facilities every day, whether that be a public street, sidewalk, bike lane, or the Clarksville Transit System,” stated Mayor Pitt.

Interested individuals may participate by visiting www.cityofclarksville.com/1247/SS4AGrant and taking a brief, five-minute survey, which provides a way for a citizen’s voice to be heard.

The SS4A Safety Action Plan will identify a wide array of risk factors related to transportation fatality and injury, including the following:

Speeding

Impaired driving

Distracted driving

Unsafe road infrastructure

Nonuse of motorcycle helmets, seat belts, and child restraints

A grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration funds Clarksville’s SS4A Safety Action Plan. It is expected to be completed by the Summer of 2024.

Opportunities for the public to review and make comments on the draft SS4A Safety Action Plan will be provided both online and during in-person meetings before final decisions are made. Times and dates for review opportunities will be published when available.

The completion of the SS4A Safety Action Plan will allow the City to apply for implementation of capital construction grant funds through the federal discretionary grant program.