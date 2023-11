Montgomery County Offices to close November 10th for Veterans Day

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government offices will close Friday, November 10th, 2023, in observance of the Veterans Day federal holiday. All Montgomery County offices will reopen on Monday, November 13th, during normal operating hours.

The Veterans Day Parade will occur on Saturday, November 11th at 10:00am, preceded by a pre-parade ceremony at 9:00am on the Third Street side of the County Historic Courthouse.

This year’s parade theme is ‘Salute to Veterans in Law Enforcement.’ The parade route proceeds from College Street left onto University Avenue, right onto Main Street, left onto Third Street, left onto Commerce Street, left onto University Avenue, right onto Franklin Street, left onto Eight Street, and back to the Austin Peay State University parking area.