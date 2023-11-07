Roxy Regional Theatre brings Sloshed-Speare Macbeth to the Stage, Thursday

Clarksville, TN – Make plans to visit the Roxy Regional Theatre this Thursday to watch our troupe perform the Bard like never before! Admission is only $5.00 per person, so what are you waiting for?

For our next Sloshed-Speare of Season 41, we tackle an abridged version of William Shakespeare’s tragedy Macbeth on Thursday, November 9th, 2023, at 7:00pm. Join us while we entertain and educate audiences with a fresh and modern-ish take on the works of the literary lush himself — with some adult beverages thrown in!

For each additional $5.00 donation, an actor of your choosing will have to draw a command out of a hat. Will they be forced to read their lines in a ridiculous accent? Sing the rest of the scene? Hop up and down on one leg while patting their head and rubbing their stomach? Or will all of the actors have no choice but to swap scripts and take on new characters? There’s only one way to find out!

A brief summary of Macbeth: Three witches tell the Scottish general Macbeth that he will be King of Scotland. Encouraged by his wife, Macbeth kills the king, becomes the new king, and kills more people out of paranoia. Civil war erupts to overthrow Macbeth, resulting in even more death in Shakespeare’s famous tragedy, also known as “The Scottish Play.”

While Sloshed-Speare incorporates the consumption of alcoholic beverages, we advocate and encourage the need for responsible drinking and designated drivers. Furthermore, we require all players to have a designated driver for every performance. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1.800.662.4357.

Tickets are $5.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour before the performance).

Buy Tickets

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org