58.2 F
Clarksville
Saturday, November 11, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department arrests Two Suspects in Shooting at Cumberland Manor Apartments
News

Clarksville Police Department arrests Two Suspects in Shooting at Cumberland Manor Apartments

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has taken two suspects into custody in reference to the shooting that occurred at approximately 3:33pm on November 10th, 2023, at Cumberland Manor Apartments.

CPD is not looking for any other suspects, and the perimeter has been shut down. Residents who were evacuated earlier in the evening have been allowed to return to their apartments.

Detectives have obtained a search warrant for the apartment that they knew the suspects fled to after the shooting and are searching for evidence at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact CPD Detective Weber at 931.648.0656, ext. 5739.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball falls short to Chattanooga at F&M Bank Arena, 57-52
Next article
Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts: In Clarksville, Tennessee, We Remember and Honor Our Veterans – Our Family
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online