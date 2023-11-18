Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball comes up short at Butler, 53-47

Indianapolis, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball fell to Butler, 53-47, Saturday at the Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Austin Peay led the game until hallway through the third quarter, when a layup and free throw by Butler’s Caroline Strande gave the Bulldogs their first lead of the night.

The Governors (1-3) started the game on a 5-0 run and continued to lead the first quarter wire-to-wire. The Bulldogs attempted to cut their deficit, but were unable to overcome the Governors shooting. Butler got back within six points of Autin Peay State University at 13-7, but a jump shot from La’Nya Foster and a three-pointer by Cur’Tiera Haywood allowed the Governors to end the first quarter with an 11 point lead, 18-7.

Butler (2-1) began the second quarter on a 8-2 run, getting within five points of Austin Peay State University at 20-15. The Governors extended their lead to nine, 24-15, with a jumper by Haywood. The final three minutes of the frame were back-and-forth with the Bulldogs cutting their deficit to as little as three points, 26-23. A jumper by Sandra Lin gave the Governors a five-shot, 28-23, lead heading into halftime.

The APSU Govs tried to hold on to their game-long lead as they entered the third quarter. The Bulldogs went on a 9-4 run to tie the game, 32-32, for the first time almost six minutes into the third frame. The Governors scored five points in the third quarter compared to Butler’s 20 points. Butler ended the third quarter with a 10-point lead.

APSU opened the final 10 minutes of the game on a 10- 0 run, tying the game 43-43. Butler responded with a 10-4 run to win the game, 53-47.

The Difference

The third quarter. The Governors had a 20.0 field-goal percentage compared to Butler’s 50.0 field-goal percentage and made one of four attempted free throws.

Inside the Box Score

Haywood led Austin Peay State University with 11 points including two three-pointers.

Shamarre Hale had a season-high nine rebounds

Anala Nelson grabbed a season-high four steals



Austin Peay State University scored 30 points from the paint compared to Butler’s 20



The APSU Govs scored 12 points from fast breaks and 15 points from turnovers, respectively, compared to the Bulldogs 9 and 14.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball extends its road game stretch as it travels to Cleveland, Ohio, to play in the Viking Invitational hosted by Cleveland State on November 22nd, 24th, and 25th.