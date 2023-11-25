Tennessee Titans history against Carolina Panthers

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans have played fewer games against the Carolina Panthers than any other NFL team. There have been six regular season matchups and three preseason meetings (2010, 2016, and 2017) since the Panthers began playing as an expansion team in 1995.

After losing the initial meeting, the Titans won three consecutive regular-season games in the series, but the Panthers bounced back to take the past two clashes.

The Panthers have visited Nissan Stadium, which opened in 1999, on only two occasions in the regular season. The most recent was on November 15th, 2015, won by the Panthers by a final score of 27-10.

The Titans’ defense recorded five sacks, but the Panthers used 119 rushing yards and a steady 217-yard passing performance by quarterback Cam Newton to wear down the Titans. Dexter McCluster scored Tennessee’s only touchdown on a 25-yard run.

The Titans and Panthers last met at Bank of America Stadium on November 3rd, 2019. The Titans trailed 17-0 at halftime before scoring all 20 of their points in the second half. The Panthers forced three turnovers on defense, and running back Christian McCaffrey provided their offense 166 scrimmage yards and three total touchdowns. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill passed for 331 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

In 1996, the then-Houston Oilers and Carolina Panthers met for the first time in one of the final games to be played in the Houston Astrodome.

In the Panthers’ second year of existence, they won what turned out to be their third game of an eight-game winning streak that ended with an NFC Championship Game loss at Green Bay.

In a 31-6 victory, Panthers quarterback Steve Beuerlein tossed three touchdowns and linebacker Sam Mills returned a fumbled exchange between Oilers quarterback Steve McNair and center Mark Stepnoski 41 yards for a touchdown. Houston’s only points in the game came from two field goals by kicker Al Del Greco.

Most Recent Games

2007 Week 9 • Nov. 4, 2007 • Panthers 7 at TITANS 20

Tennessee Titans’ defense sets the pace, forcing nine Carolina punts and two interceptions, sacking David Carr seven times, and holding the Panthers to 191 total yards. Vince Young opens the game with a three-yard touchdown run, and Rob Bironas adds two field goals in the first half.

LenDale White adds a one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to seal the win and register 100 rushing yards on the day.

2011 Week 10 • Nov. 13, 2011 • TITANS 30 at Panthers 3

Tennessee Titans limited the Carolina Panthers to 279 yards, sacked Cam Newton five times, and forced two turnovers. Chris Johnson records 130 rushing yards, a one-yard touchdown run, and 44 receiving yards.

Damian Williams notches first career 100-yard game (107), including a 43-yard touchdown. Marc Mariani puts the Titans ahead 7-0 early with a 79-yard punt return for a touchdown.

2015 Week 10 • Nov. 15, 2015 • PANTHERS 27 at Titans 10

Cam Newton completes his first 11 passes, registers a touchdown pass and rushes for one more as Carolina remains undefeated (9-0). Carolina’s defense limits the Titans to 242 yards and 11 first downs and forces two turnovers.

The Titans record five sacks, the most allowed by the Panthers through nine games. Greg Olsen records 80 yards on eight receptions, while Jonathan Stewart rushes for 91 yards for the Panthers.

2019 Week 9 • Nov. 3, 2019 • Titans 20 at PANTHERS 30

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey rushes for 146 yards and two touchdowns and adds 20 yards and a touchdown receiving. First-year quarterback Kyle Allen (232 yards, two touchdowns) earns a win for the Panthers.

The Titans fall behind 17-0 in the first half. Ryan Tannehill passes for 331 yards and one touchdown and adds a rushing touchdown. The Titans are victimized for three turnovers and called for 11 penalties. Derrick Henry rushes for one score and scores once more on a reception.