American Red Cross Tennessee Tornado Shelter Updates for December 11th, 2023

Nashville, TN – Here is the latest information from the American Red Cross on Shelters operating in areas affected by the December 9th, 2023 tornadoes.

Following the storms, American Red Cross volunteers and staff responded by setting up three Red Cross managed shelters and assisting at other shelters with community partners.

Open Shelters

Clarksville

Northeast High School, 3701 Trenton Road

Hendersonville

Cornerstone Church, 1410 Stop 30 Road

Nashville

Madison Community Center, 550 N. Dupont Ave.

Dickson

Dickson YMCA, 225 Hensley Drive

Springfield

The Center – Community Center, 401 North Main Street

Residents can go to these shelters if they are displaced from their homes, report damages to their homes, and receive food and any immediate medical needs they may have. (This would include lost prescriptions or medical equipment needs.) We also have mental health and spiritual care available for residents who need it.

If you need Red Cross assistance, please call us at 1.800.RED.CROSS.

Please let us know if you need interviews or story ideas from the Red Cross. We are here to help in any way we can.